Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.29. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI opened at $121.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.