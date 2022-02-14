Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.36.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.90. 1,692,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,595. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $223.81 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

