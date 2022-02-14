Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $262.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $177.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,666. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

