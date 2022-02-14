Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 28157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18.
About Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)
