Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $722,974.01 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $722,974.01 and $601,045.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 67.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105318 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

