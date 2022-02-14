Yandex (YNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yandex stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

