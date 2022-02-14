Yandex (YNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
