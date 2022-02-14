Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.66.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

