Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

AUY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,943,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 325,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

