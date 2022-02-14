Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.
AUY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
