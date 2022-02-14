XTRABYTES Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $179,495.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00183874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00024338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.79 or 0.06793436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

