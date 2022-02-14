XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 348,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

