XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,132,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.