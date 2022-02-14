Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xperi by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.71.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

