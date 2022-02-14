Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

