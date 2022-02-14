World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,031,583,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,928,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 445,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

