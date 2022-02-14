Wing Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.58 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.67 or 0.00023166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,629 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

