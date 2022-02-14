Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. 1,045,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,882. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
