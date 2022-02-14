Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.