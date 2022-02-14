Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of WHG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

