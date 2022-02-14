Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of WHG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
