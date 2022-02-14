Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $24.77 on Monday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

