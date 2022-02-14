West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter.
Shares of WFG stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in West Fraser Timber stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of West Fraser Timber worth $25,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
