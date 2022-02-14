West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Trimmed by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $99.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.