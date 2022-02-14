West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $496.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

