Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH opened at $4.50 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.