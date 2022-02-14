Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Equities researchers at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
LBPH opened at $4.50 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
