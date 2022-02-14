Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.80 million-$638.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.08 million.Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.750-$12.000 EPS.

WAT stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.22. 7,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,079. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.