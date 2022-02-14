Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BIBLF stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

