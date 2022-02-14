Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
BIBLF stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Waterloo Brewing has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
About Waterloo Brewing
