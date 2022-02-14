Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BNP Paribas currently has $136.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Walmart stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,851,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

