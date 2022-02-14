WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 151,686 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.28.

WKME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.