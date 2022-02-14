vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

VTVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,321. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 950,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

