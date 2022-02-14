Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,183 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

