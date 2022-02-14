Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,460 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Masco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,055,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,638,000 after buying an additional 135,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 265.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 131,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Masco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 96,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Masco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.73 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

