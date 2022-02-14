Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $144.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $170.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

