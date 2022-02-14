Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $191.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $232.72. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.86 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.63.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

