Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 525.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

