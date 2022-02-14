Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.