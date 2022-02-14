Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 414.8% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.98 on Monday. Volcon has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

In other Volcon news, Director Adrian James bought 34,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $488,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,850 shares of company stock valued at $745,675.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

