VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Position Raised by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792,194 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 32.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:VTGN remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

