Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

