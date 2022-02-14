Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

