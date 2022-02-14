Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

VNCE stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vince will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

