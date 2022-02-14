Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s previous close.

VMEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,117,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,475,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.