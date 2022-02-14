Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

VKTX opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

