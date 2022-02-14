View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow View.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of View by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of View by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of View by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of View by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. View has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

