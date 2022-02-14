Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is Cannell Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,109 shares during the quarter. Viad comprises approximately 5.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $35,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viad by 98,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viad by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $37.02. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

