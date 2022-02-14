Veritable L.P. Sells 322 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

