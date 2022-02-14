Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

