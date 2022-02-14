Veritable L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,637 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE CF opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

