Venus Price Tops $9.85 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $9.85 or 0.00023056 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $118.63 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.62 or 0.99685690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00063244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002641 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00365558 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

