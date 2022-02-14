Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells $12,397.68 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,084 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $12,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,878 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $20,708.52.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

