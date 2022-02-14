Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VAQC opened at $9.72 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

