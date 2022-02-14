Vecima Networks Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.27%.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.